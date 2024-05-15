Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Modi owns no car or house, has assets worth ₹3C

  • Modi’s financial assets are primarily in fixed deposits and liquid assets
  • Immovable property is nil, with undisclosed assets of his spouse
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he walks on the day he files his nomination papers for the general elections, in Varanasi on May 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Update : 15 May 2024, 03:15 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed in his election affidavit that he has assets totaling just over ₹3 crore and claimed he does not own any car or home. 

The information was revealed while filing his nomination for the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, a seat he has previously held twice.

According to the election affidavit posted on the Election Commission website, Modi’s movable assets amount to ₹3.02 crore.

Most of his assets are parked in fixed deposits with the State Bank of India, totaling a substantial ₹2.85 crore. Other liquid assets include cash in hand amounting to ₹52,920, and two bank accounts holding ₹80,304, split between Gandhinagar and Varanasi.

The Indian prime minister’s investments include National Savings Certificates valued at ₹9.12 lakh and four gold rings weighing 45 grams, with a combined worth of ₹2.67 lakh.

Modi’s financial trajectory has shown an upward trend, with his income soaring to ₹23.56 lakh in the fiscal year 2022-23, compared to ₹11.14 lakh reported in 2018-19.

Modi’s asset declaration lacks any mention of immovable property, such as land or houses. Additionally, his spouse, Jashodaben’s assets remain undisclosed, stated as “not known” in the affidavit.

The affidavit also reveals that Modi has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Delhi University in 1978, followed by a Master of Arts from Gujarat University in 1983. There are apparently no pending criminal cases against him. 

Varanasi, set to vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1, remains a crucial electoral point for Modi.

Topics:

IndiaNarendra ModiBharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Read More

India downplays US sanctions threat over Iran port deal

West Bengal’s chessboard: BJP’s surge, TMC’s resilience, Left’s revival

Modi files candidacy for India election in Hindu holy city

How year of ethnic violence changed Manipur

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

Before global scrutiny, Indian spice maker MDH faced many US rejections

Latest News

Sony-Rangs launches Eid-ul-Azha campaign

India downplays US sanctions threat over Iran port deal

Donald Lu: Visited Bangladesh to rebuild trust

Experts: Steel prices to rise in Bangladesh

BFTI holds meeting on potentials of light engineering sector

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x