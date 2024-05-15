Modi owns no car or house, has assets worth ₹3C

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed in his election affidavit that he has assets totaling just over ₹3 crore and claimed he does not own any car or home.

The information was revealed while filing his nomination for the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, a seat he has previously held twice.

According to the election affidavit posted on the Election Commission website, Modi’s movable assets amount to ₹3.02 crore.

Most of his assets are parked in fixed deposits with the State Bank of India, totaling a substantial ₹2.85 crore. Other liquid assets include cash in hand amounting to ₹52,920, and two bank accounts holding ₹80,304, split between Gandhinagar and Varanasi.

The Indian prime minister’s investments include National Savings Certificates valued at ₹9.12 lakh and four gold rings weighing 45 grams, with a combined worth of ₹2.67 lakh.

Modi’s financial trajectory has shown an upward trend, with his income soaring to ₹23.56 lakh in the fiscal year 2022-23, compared to ₹11.14 lakh reported in 2018-19.

Modi’s asset declaration lacks any mention of immovable property, such as land or houses. Additionally, his spouse, Jashodaben’s assets remain undisclosed, stated as “not known” in the affidavit.

The affidavit also reveals that Modi has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Delhi University in 1978, followed by a Master of Arts from Gujarat University in 1983. There are apparently no pending criminal cases against him.

Varanasi, set to vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1, remains a crucial electoral point for Modi.