What to know about Qatar, the Middle East’s quiet power

A hereditary monarchy in the Middle East, the State of Qatar is an influential player in regional diplomacy and soft power on the world stage.

A small nation of 2.5 million people bordered by the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia, it has been ruled by the Al Thani family for nearly two centuries.

Its strategic position in the Gulf has been a modern blessing and a historic curse.

Qatar’s colonial history and independence

Qatar’s independence has been compromised by conflicts stretching back centuries. These include occupation of the region by the Portuguese and Ottoman Empires in the 16th and 17th centuries, and Saudi Arabia until the mid-1800s.

From the mid-18th century, it was considered a dependency of neighboring Bahrain under the rule of the Al Khalifa royal family.

A two-year conflict between Qatar and Bahrain from 1867 led to Britain supervising the Al Thani family’s rise to power and the recognition of Qatari autonomy from its neighbor.

It was under Ottoman control for more than 40 years until the beginning of World War I, when it became a British Protectorate. Independence from the UK was achieved in 1971.

Where Qatar’s wealth comes from

Like many Middle Eastern nations, Qatar’s wealth is derived mainly from fossil fuel extraction. Fuels account for 86% of the nation’s exports. This has driven Qatar’s turnaround from what is often described as a poor pearl diving-driven economy to a major petrostate.

Qatar’s current gas reserves account for more than 13% of the global total and are the third largest of any nation.

Revenues derived from fuel exports have driven significant social and infrastructure developments. Today, Qatar has one of the world’s highest GDP per capita rates.

However, amid the global green transition, investments are increasing in other sectors, including manufacturing, construction, finance and tourism.

A contentious Switzerland of the Middle East

Qatar has positioned itself as a global conflict mediator, drawing comparisons with Switzerland thanks to its financial power and perceptions of neutrality from diverse diplomatic ties.

Among these, Qatar enjoys good relations with the US over many presidencies and houses the largest US military installation in the Middle East. Qatar has served as a diplomatic intermediary in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and has been touted as a potential bridge for Russia-Ukraine talks.

However, it has provided the political base for Hamas’s leadership-in-exile as well, the target of a recent strike launched by Israel. Qatar has also previously drawn the ire of neighboring Gulf states in the past due to its efforts to engage with Iran and other Islamist actors opposed by its neighbors.

But its track record as a conflict negotiator has continued to grow, including in Africa, solidifying its position as a global “peace partner.”

At the same time as it has sought to improve its global diplomatic standing, Qatar has been criticized for many human rights abuses, including political suppression and restrictions on civil liberties.

Amnesty International has also observed abuses of migrant workers’ rights and gender and sexuality-based discrimination by the Qatari government and institutions.

Qatar’s long-running push for soft power

Qatar has increasingly sought to establish itself as an influential soft power player on the global stage through expanding its cultural, diplomatic and humanitarian engagement.

At the center of this push has been its foray into global sport, particularly football. As well as hosting the 2022 Fifa World Cup, it has invested significantly in major sports properties: from once sponsoring the jerseys of FC Barcelona to taking majority ownership of Paris Saint-Germain.

It has also hosted major sporting world championships and annual events, such as pro cycling races, the Qatar Open women’s tennis tournament and a Formula One grand prix. It is set to bid on the 2036 Olympic Games.

Its investment in major sports properties has been deemed an attempt at sportswashing, a practice of using popular cultural fixtures to reform its image in spite of political and social criticisms.

Beyond sports, it has also sought to expand its tourism offerings to encourage Western visitors to its shores.

It also maintains a major global media enterprise. Al Jazeera is its state-owned broadcaster, and its beIN Media Group is a major rights holder for top tier football competitions, and a majority shareholder of film and TV studio Miramax.