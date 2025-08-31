Sunday, August 31, 2025

Hamas confirms death of Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar

  • Israel claimed killing Sinwar in May 13 air strike
  • Israel found his body in Khan Yunis hospital tunnel
File image: Palestinian Hamas fighters and people gather in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, as part of the seventh hostage-prisoner swap on February 22, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 06:21 PM

Hamas on Sunday confirmed the death of Mohammed Sinwar, its presumed leader in Gaza, more than three months after Israel said it had killed him in an air strike.

Pictures released by the Palestinian Islamist group on Saturday showed him alongside other political and military leaders described as “martyrs of the military council.”

Mohammed Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, accused by Israel of masterminding the October 7, 2023 resistance campaign on Israel that sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

He reportedly led the Al-Qassam Brigades’ military council after the death of commander Mohammed Deif.

Israel said it had identified Mohammed Sinwar’s body in June in a tunnel beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, central Gaza. The military said it had “eliminated” him on May 13.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 63,371 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

Topics:

DeathIsraelHamasIsrael-Palestine conflict
