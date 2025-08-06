Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Israel orders army to execute govt decisions on Gaza

  • Full Gaza occupation may be included in new plan
  • Combat operations likely to expand in coming days 
File image: An Israeli soldier operates a tank at a position along Israels southern border with the northern Gaza Strip on March 19, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 10:11 PM

Israel's military will have to execute any government decisions on Gaza, the defence minister said on Wednesday after reported disagreements over the prospect of a full occupation of the Palestinian territory.

As the war nears its 23rd month, signs of a rift over Israel's strategy have emerged with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu preparing to announce a new plan.

He has said Israel must "complete" the defeat of Palestinian group Hamas in order to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza since the October 2023 resistance campaign that triggered the war.

The Israeli press, citing officials speaking on condition of anonymity, has predicted an escalation of operations, including in densely populated areas where hostages are believed to be held, such as Gaza City and refugee camps.

On Wednesday, the military issued a fresh evacuation call for parts of Gaza City, in the north, and Khan Yunis in the south, where a spokesman said ground troops were preparing to "expand the scope of combat operations."

Media reports in Israel have said Netanyahu and his cabinet may order a full military occupation of Gaza, allegedly sparking dissension from armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu held a three-hour meeting with security chiefs including Zamir to discuss options for the continuation of the war, the premier's office said in a statement.

At the meeting, Zamir warned that a full occupation would be like "walking into a trap," public broadcaster Kan reported.

Channel 12 television said the armed forces chief suggested alternatives to a full occupation, such as encircling specific areas where Hamas fighters are believed to be hunkering down.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said in post on X that while "it is the right and duty of the chief of staff to express his position in the appropriate forums," the military is bound by any decisions made by the government.

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine conflict
Read More

Gaza airdrops not enough to address humanitarian crisis

Palestinian territories: What makes a state, a state

20 killed in Gaza as aid truck overturns

UN warns expanded Israeli Gaza war risks 'catastrophic consequences'

Israeli minister demands Gaza re-occupation

Assange joins pro-Palestinian protest on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Latest News

Evenepoel to join Red Bull-Bora in 2026

Natural disasters caused $135bn in economic losses in first half of 2025

Messi to miss Leagues Cup match against Pumas

Liverpool set to cut losses with Nunez move to Saudi

Death of a delta: Pakistan's Indus sinks and shrinks

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x