Sunday, August 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Israeli minister demands Gaza re-occupation

  • Israeli minister Ben-Gvir demands full re-occupation of Gaza
  • His comments raise accusations of ethnic cleansing in Gaza 
File image: Israeli policemen surround Israeli Minister of National Security and far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir as he arrives outside the Damascus Gate of the walled Old City of Jerusalem on May 26, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 08:21 PM

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for Israel to claim full sovereignty over Gaza on Sunday.

he said: “occupy the entire Gaza Strip and declare full sovereignty.”

Ben-Gvir, a settler from the occupied West Bank, commented during a visit to Jerusalem’s flashpoint the Al-Aqsa Mosque, adding that Palestinians should be “encouraged to emigrate voluntarily.”

His remarks are likely to fuel further claims that Israel is pursuing a policy of “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza, charges the Israeli government denies. The lawmaker said the footage was being used by the Palestinian side to exert pressure on Israel.

Temple Mount, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, making it the third-holiest site in Islam. For Jews, it is the location of the destroyed biblical temples.

Ben-Gvir said he prayed at the site, despite a long-standing arrangement that non-Muslims are not allowed to do so.

He has visited the site in the past, calling for Jewish prayer to be allowed there, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to issue statements saying that this was not Israel’s policy.

 

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisisPalestine West Bank
Read More

Assange joins pro-Palestinian protest on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Chaos, gangs, gunfire: Gaza aid fails to reach most needy

New peace plan increases pressure on Israel and US as momentum grows for Palestinian statehood

UAE begins pipeline project to ease Gaza water shortage

NGOs: Gaza airdrops smack of cynicism and are futile

Key developments in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Latest News

Transactional diplomacy and the rise of a new South Asian equation

Chhatra Dal activists take to street cleanup post-rally

Chhatra Dal pledges 9-point charter to fulfil student-public aspirations

Ex-UP member abducted, shot dead in Comilla

Hasnat tells NCP activists not to back down if obstructed

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x