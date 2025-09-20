Saturday, September 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Portugal to officially recognise State of Palestine on Sunday

  • Recognition comes before UN assembly discussing two-state solution
  • Britain, Canada, France also plan Palestinian recognition at assembly
File image: A demonstrator holds a placard reading Free Palestine during a rally in Paris on June 12, 2025. Photo AFP
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 02:14 PM

Portugal will officially recognise a Palestinian State on Sunday, Lisbon's foreign ministry said on Friday, ahead of a UN General Assembly where around 10 other countries are set to follow suit.

Britain, Canada and France are among the other Western nations planning to give a Palestinian state recognition at the assembly, which comes as Israel's campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip grinds on.

Lisbon had already announced in July that it intended to do so given the "extremely worrying evolution of the conflict", as well as the humanitarian crisis and Israel's repeated threats to annex Palestinian land. 

"The ministry of foreign affairs confirms that Portugal will recognise the State of Palestine... the official declaration of recognition will be made on Sunday, September 21," a statement on the ministry's website said. 

Israel has fiercely criticised plans for Palestinian recognition, arguing that it rewards Hamas for its October 7, 2023 resistance campaign. 

Yet the spiralling humanitarian crisis in the coastal strip, where the United Nations has warned of famine in Gaza City, has convinced even some of Israel's longtime allies to recognise a Palestinian State. 

Earlier Friday, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino also plan to recognise the State of Palestine.

Beginning on Monday, next week's UN General Assembly in New York is set to be devoted to the question of the so-called two state solution to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

Around three-quarters of the 193 members of United Nations already recognise the State of Palestine. 

 

 

Topics:

PortugalPalestine
Read More

Israel seizes roof of Ibrahimi Mosque, Palestinians urge Unesco intervention

Spain says will probe rights violations in Gaza

Israeli tanks, jets bombard Gaza City as Palestinians flee

Netanyahu says Qatar funds Hamas, strike justified

Israel says opening new route for Gazans fleeing embattled city

Gaza genocide accusations: Israel in the dock

Latest News

Al Arafah Islami Bank holds Town Hall Meeting in Sylhet

BNP's Salahuddin questions Jamaat’s role in delaying elections

itel launches Super 26 Ultra with curved AMOLED, AI in Tk20,000

Salehuddin: Investing in education means investing in Bangladesh future

NBR gives e-return champ certificate to BAT Bangladesh, 5 other firms

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x