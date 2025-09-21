Israel’s Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank after Britain, Canada and Australia recognised a Palestinian State.

“For years, I have prevented the creation of this terror state despite enormous pressure both domestically and internationally,” he Said in a statement.

“We have done so with determination and political wisdom. Moreover, we have doubled Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria and we will continue on this path,” he said using the Biblical name for the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said there would be no Palestinian State.

“I have a clear message for those leaders who recognise a Palestinian State after the horrific massacre on October 7: You are granting a huge reward to terror,” he said. “And I have another message for you: it will not happen. No Palestinian State will be established west of the Jordan River.”

Two Israeli far-right ministers on Sunday called for the annexation of the Israeli-occupied West Bank following Britain, Canada and Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian State.

“The recognition by Britain, Canada, and Australia of a Palestinian state... requires immediate countermeasures: the swift application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the complete dismantling of the Palestinian Authority,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in a statement, using the Israeli name for the Palestinian territory.

“I intend to submit a proposal for applying sovereignty at the upcoming cabinet meeting.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has also repeatedly called for the annexation of the West Bank, made a similar statement.

“The days when Britain and other countries would determine our future are over. The mandate is over, and the only response to this anti-Israeli move is sovereignty over the historic homeland of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria, and permanently removing the folly of a Palestinian State from the agenda,” Smotrich said on X.

“Mr prime minister, the time is now and it is in your hands,” he wrote.