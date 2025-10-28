Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Portugal government agrees with far right to toughen nationality rules

  • The agreement aims to tighten rules for obtaining Portuguese nationality
  • Parliament planned a first vote on the new nationality law
Photo: Pexels
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 07:42 PM

Portugal's minority government on Tuesday secured an accord with a far-right party to propose a new law toughening the rules for foreigners to get Portuguese nationality, officials said.

A first vote on the law was to be held in parliament later Tuesday following the accord with the far-right Chega party.

The law will notably extend the time required to acquire Portuguese nationality, said Hugo Soares, head of the governing coalition in parliament.

“Portugal today joins the group of European countries where it will be more difficult to obtain nationality,” said Chega leader Andre Ventura. He said both sides had made “concessions” during months of talks.

Chega became the main opposition party in parliament following elections in May last year after which center-right leader Luis Montenegro returned as prime minister but without a governing majority.

Chega has aggressively campaigned against immigration, seizing on figures that said at the end of 2024 there were more than 1.5 million foreigners in Portugal, nearly four times more than in 2017 and making up about 15% of the population.

 

Topics:

ImmigrationPortugalNationality
Read More

‘Clog the toilet’ trolls hit Indian visa holders rushing to US

Portugal joins Britain, Australia and Canada in recognizing Palestinian State

Portugal to officially recognise State of Palestine on Sunday

Arrests underway in LA as groups defy curfew

Trump immigration picks show crackdown intent

Canada slashes immigration as public concern rises

Latest News

Sudan conflict deepens as paramilitary seizes Darfur, raising fears of national split

DMTCL: No safety risks in metro rail operations

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x