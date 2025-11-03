Trump says US immigration raids haven’t gone far enough

Aggressive US immigration raids which have sparked protests and allegations of rights violations have not gone far enough, President Donald Trump said in a CBS interview released Sunday.

Trump was interviewed Friday by CBS’s “60 Minutes” program, his first sit-down with the broadcaster since it agreed to a $16 million settlement with him.

The Republican president had sued the Paramount-owned organization over a 2024 pre-election interview with his Democratic opponent, former vice president Kamala Harris.

Asked by interviewer Norah O’Donnell if raids conducted by his Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have “gone too far,” the 79-year-old president replied: “I think they haven’t gone far enough.”

He claimed “liberal judges” appointed by Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden had “held back” immigration operations, according to the interview extract posted on X.

O’Donnell noted documented instances of ICE agents tackling suspected immigrants, deploying tear gas in neighborhoods and smashing open car windows.

“You’re okay with those tactics?” she asked.

“Yeah, because you have to get the people out,” Trump said.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has pushed for a massive wave of deportations, a hallmark of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Protests sparked by increased ICE raids have caused unrest across the country, particularly in Democratic-led cities where Trump’s administration has launched “surges” of agents.

Trump has sought to deploy National Guard troops to back up the agents and protect immigration facilities in the cities, sparking lawsuits from local officials claiming he has overstepped his authority.

His administration has deployed troops in Los Angeles, while similar efforts in Portland and Chicago have been temporarily blocked by federal courts.