Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy university buildings in Dutch cities

  • Police intervened after the University of Amsterdam filed a report against protesters
  • Demonstrations have spread globally, calling for a permanent ceasefire and divestment
People demonstrate in the ABC building of the University of Amsterdam on the Roeterseiland campus in central Amsterdam on May 13, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 13 May 2024, 09:09 PM

Police moved in to end a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Amsterdam on Monday after protesters occupied university buildings in various Dutch cities to condemn Israel's war in Gaza, ANP news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, a Dutch protest group said it had occupied university buildings in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Groningen and Eindhoven.

In a post on social media site X, Amsterdam police said the university had filed a police report against the protesters for acts of vandalism.

Police are making sure no one can enter the university buildings and will ask protesters to leave the premises voluntarily, the post added.

A spokesperson for the University of Amsterdam (UvA) confirmed the occupation and said it had advised people not affiliated with the protest to leave the building.

The Eindhoven University of Technology confirmed that there were "dozens of students peacefully protesting outside next to ten to 15 tents." The University of Groningen did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Footage from local media showed a few tents in front of one of the university buildings.

Students in the Netherlands have been protesting against Israel's war in Gaza since last Monday and Dutch riot police had previously clashed with protesters at the University of Amsterdam.

Students in the United States and Europe have been holding mostly peaceful demonstrations calling for an immediate permanent ceasefire and for schools to cut financial ties with companies they say are profiting from the oppression of Palestinians.

Topics:

NetherlandsProtest demonstrationIsrael-Hamas ConflictPro-Palestine protests
