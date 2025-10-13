Monday, October 13, 2025

Israel to present highest civilian honour to Trump

Herzog said the award will be presented in the coming months and that he will inform Trump of his decision when the US president visits Israel on Monday

File image: US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC on June 27, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 11:37 AM

Israel President Isaac Herzog said Monday he will present the country's highest civilian award to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for his role in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and helping to end the war.

"Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future," Herzog said in a statement issued by his office.

"It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour."

Herzog said the award will be presented in the "coming months" and that he will inform Trump of his decision when the US president visits Israel on Monday.

On Monday, Israel and Hamas are set to carry out a hostage-prisoner exchange as part of the first phase of a peace plan proposed by Trump.

Trump's 20-point plan aims to end more than two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

During his brief visit to Israel, Trump is expected to meet with families of hostages and also address the Israeli parliament.

Israel's presidential award is presented to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the state of Israel or to humanity, the presidency said.

Israel had previously presented the award to former US president Barack Obama in 2013.

