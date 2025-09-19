Friday, September 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Recognizing Palestinian state will isolate Hamas, says Macron

  • He condemned Israel’s ongoing devastating offensive in Gaza
  • France and Britain plan recognition at UN General Assembly
File image: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris on September 8, 2023. Photo: AFP
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 07:56 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Thursday that recognizing a Palestinian state would isolate the fighter group Hamas and reiterated his condemnation of Israel’s devastating offensive in Gaza.

“Recognising a Palestinian state is just deciding to say: ‘The legitimate perspective of Palestinian people and what they suffer today has nothing to do with Hamas,’ “Macron said in English in an interview with Israeli television’s Channel 12.

“Recognition of a Palestinian state is the best way to isolate Hamas.”

France and Britain are among several Western countries that have pledged to formally recognise a Palestinian state this month at the United Nations General Assembly.

Their plan aims to sideline Hamas and allow a two-state solution to the decades-long Arab-Israeli conflict -- a proposal resisted by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

With Israeli settlers pushing to occupy Palestinian territory in the West Bank, Macron said it was now the “last minute before proposing the two states would become totally impossible”.

Israeli tanks and jets pounded Gaza City on Thursday in a major ground offensive, the latest phase in the two-year assault sparked by Hamas resistance campaign in October 2023.

Israel’s offensive since October 7, 2023, has killed at least 64,964 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

“This type of operation in Gaza is totally counterproductive” and “a failure,” Macron said.

“You are completely destroying the image and the credibility of Israel, not just in the region, but in public opinion everywhere.”

Topics:

Emmanuel MacronIsrael-Hamas Conflict
Read More

Israeli strike in Doha crosses a new line from which relations with Gulf may not recover

UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state

UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar, without naming Israel

Netanyahu vows ‘there will be no Palestinian state’

Israel strikes six countries in 72hrs

Trump issues rare rebuke to Netanyahu over Qatar strikes

Latest News

UN: North Korea worst human rights violator

Israel strikes five towns in south Lebanon

ISPR: Bangladesh, US conclude Joint Air Exercise

No revolution without a revolutionary organization, says Fakhrul

India and Pakistan meet again at Asia Cup after handshake row

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x