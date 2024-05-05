Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Arakan Army plans large settlement near Bangladesh border

However, they are not certain if the AA was referring to Arakanese living in Bangladesh or Rohingya refugees

File photo: Arakan Army fighters raise their flag over an artillery gun after seizing a junta outpost in Rakhine State’s Kyauktaw Township. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 May 2024, 11:06 PM

The Arakan Army (AA) is gearing up for a significant settlement initiative in Chin State's Paletwa township, with plans to relocate thousands of individuals from Bangladesh, although it is unclear whether the group is targeting the Arakanese people living in the country or Rohingya refugees.

This development has been accompanied by coercive measures, including the forced involvement of villagers from Miza in constructing buildings in Paletwa.

According to reports from the Chindwin News Agency, the Arakan Army has told Chin armed groups not to enter the Paletwa region as AA has established its own governance in the region following the successful takeover of the southern township of Chin State earlier this year.

The AA's actions have caused hundreds of Paletwa residents to flee in droves to the Mizoram state of India.

These residents are fleeing in fear as the AA forces people in Paletwa township to be their porters and enlist in the Arakan Army.

Sources have revealed that the AA is now apparently attempting to get rid of the residents in the township. Their goal is to establish a settlement for their people from Bangladesh.

One activist for the Paletwa people told Chindwin that the purpose of the AA's plan to bring people from Bangladesh could be to establish a massive settlement of Rohingya refugees in the township.

However, they are not certain if the AA was referring to Arakanese living in Bangladesh or Rohingya refugees.

In the past, some Arakanese politicians have repeatedly claimed the township of Chin State's Paletwa is the land of the Arakan, citing past history.

Topics:

MyanmarArakan Army (AA)
Read More

Report: 4,962 civilians killed as Myanmar junta’s killing spree continues

Rakhine's tangled web worsens Rohingya plight

Myanmar records hottest ever April temperature of 48.2°C

Myanmar: Civil war of many against many tearing country up

Thailand urges bigger Asean role in resolving Myanmar conflict

Top-level talks on security between China, Myanmar

Latest News

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Dhaka hit by rain, hail amidst heatwave

Another Rohingya killed in Ukhiya camp

Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

IT entrepreneurs seek tax exemption for another 3 years

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x