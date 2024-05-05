Arakan Army plans large settlement near Bangladesh border

The Arakan Army (AA) is gearing up for a significant settlement initiative in Chin State's Paletwa township, with plans to relocate thousands of individuals from Bangladesh, although it is unclear whether the group is targeting the Arakanese people living in the country or Rohingya refugees.

This development has been accompanied by coercive measures, including the forced involvement of villagers from Miza in constructing buildings in Paletwa.

According to reports from the Chindwin News Agency, the Arakan Army has told Chin armed groups not to enter the Paletwa region as AA has established its own governance in the region following the successful takeover of the southern township of Chin State earlier this year.

The AA's actions have caused hundreds of Paletwa residents to flee in droves to the Mizoram state of India.

These residents are fleeing in fear as the AA forces people in Paletwa township to be their porters and enlist in the Arakan Army.

Sources have revealed that the AA is now apparently attempting to get rid of the residents in the township. Their goal is to establish a settlement for their people from Bangladesh.

One activist for the Paletwa people told Chindwin that the purpose of the AA's plan to bring people from Bangladesh could be to establish a massive settlement of Rohingya refugees in the township.

However, they are not certain if the AA was referring to Arakanese living in Bangladesh or Rohingya refugees.

In the past, some Arakanese politicians have repeatedly claimed the township of Chin State's Paletwa is the land of the Arakan, citing past history.