Grey skies and wistful highs

I’ve never been to the Faraway Land, but heard tales of it -- with its snow and all that. Yet as I walk down the memory lane, I come across this strange, vague memory of when I was 5-7 of age with my cousin.

The sky was white and the surroundings calm. My cousin’s smartphone was in my hands as she turned on the timer on her phone’s built-in camera and quickly posed for a picture near the wall. I can vaguely remember her giving me instructions on how I should hold the phone a bit diagonally -- back then it was her favourite.

Something about the surroundings of that time triggered this feeling. It was a mixture of calmness and peace with no bits of excitement, yet a deep yearning for it. Over the next couple of years, this wistful phenomenon came flooding towards me on one of the gloomy days when it either rained or would soon rain.

As I grew older, I searched for peace in life. This vague memory was a constant reminder of it, not that I quite got it. But since the past year or so, I've been having a sensation, a sensation as if there's a soft breeze around me whenever a grey day approaches. A feeling that makes me wonder -- how would it be if I could read endless books in a cozy place in the Faraway Land? They have quite a lot of those, right? Then I could enjoy this wistfulness some more.

Obviously, not all grey days are going to be nostalgic days, because then that will be the same as regular boring grey days. But deep inside, every time I feel relaxed, cool, and calm on a gloomy day, I think of the Faraway Land ... the deserted cool mountains where I'll be alone in white, blending in with the white sky as I open my arms to welcome the strong breeze, fluttering my hair.

I'd like to be at the highest peak, looking around the surrounding mountains and looking down at the cotton clouds below. I'd like to sit down and breathe the fresh air away from the chemicals I breathe every day.

Maybe someday, I'll learn these things I'll never have. But will someone please tell me what is this? I sense a strong bond holding me from being completely at peace with these thoughts. There’s this restless part of me that is so tied to its root that living for a new adventure also means leaving it behind. But bringing that part to the adventure feels chaotic, and the selfish part of me thinks and doubts that that part of me will ruin the peace I yearn for.

Why am I always tangled in my own thoughts? Why do I feel like I can reach extraordinary heights when I'm just a child who’d never choose risk and adventure over family? Can I satisfy that stubborn part? Maybe then I can leave for my grand adventure? Or will another unsettling part of me, perhaps my thoughts and the sounds of my actions, hold me back from doing grand things? Or will it be the adamant society?

I may never be able to reach the highest peak of mountains, but I can aim for the Faraway Land. But if I were given the opportunity to go to the highest peak at this exact moment, I would not refuse to go and save myself from having to make tough decisions and later feel guilty. No. Rather, I'll take that stubborn part of me to the grand adventure. Why, you ask? Because alone feels lonely after a while, and that won't give me peace, will it?

Namira Naomi is a student at Udayan Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalaya.