The ethics of using AI in education

The infiltration of artificial intelligence (AI) in education has sparked significant debate. Headlines cry upon the ethical questions regarding AI's role in solving assignments and other school tasks. It’s really hard to delineate the acceptable extent of artificial intelligence’s influence.

The surge in web traffic, particularly from students seeking assistance with their academic endeavours, since the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI suggests a significant shift in educational practices. ChatGPT experienced increased usage when educational institutions were open, but user engagement declined during vacation periods. According to a recent impact research survey, 51% of educators and one-third of students are already using ChatGPT in the classroom.

The proliferation of AI in education has raised complex questions about its proper use and potential misuse. Technology should be seen as a tool to aid learning rather than a barrier, but it's also important to ensure that its integration doesn't impede students' ability to learn effectively.

Using AI in learning prioritizes efficiency over the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Instant access to answers and automated feedback may discourage students from engaging in deep and reflective learning processes.

But it’s not all bad. AI models such as ChatGPT can help students with personalized tutoring. Scaling personalized instruction by human tutors has been economically challenging. Now enter the age of AI. AI models can serve as a support system, acting as a guidance counsellor, an academic coach and even a conversational partner.

However, educators are facing the dilemma of whether to embrace AI as a valuable educational tool or attempt to restrict its use. Measures such as blocking AI-related websites on school networks and utilizing AI detection software have been proposed, but they risk developing an environment of mistrust and surveillance.

There have also been many efforts to detect AI-generated content but they may vary in their effectiveness. While some detection tools claim high accuracy, others acknowledge their limitations and the potential for false positives. Additionally, alternative methods, such as certifying human writing based on typing patterns and pasting behaviours present their own set of challenges.

Ultimately, the responsible integration of AI into education requires thoughtful consideration of its ethical implications and a commitment to upholding genuine learning experiences.

Ashfaq Amin is a student at the University of Rajshahi.