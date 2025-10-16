End of the road for Zarif and Bangladesh

The host nation’s campaign in the 35th ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J-30 Dhaka came to an end in the semifinals as promising local talent Zarif Abrar fell short of reaching the final.

Zarif was beaten by Thailand’s Ariyaphol Leekul, who won in straight sets to book a spot in the final. The Bangladeshi youngster struggled in the opening set, losing 1-6, but showed improvement in the second before eventually going down 4-6.

Meanwhile, the finals of both the boys’ and girls’ doubles categories were held on Thursday.

In the Boys’ Doubles final, the Indian pair of Shounak Chatterjee and Amrit Dhankar claimed the title by defeating China’s Chuan Ding and Kezhi Li in straight sets.

The first set was tightly contested and decided by a tiebreaker, while the Indian duo maintained their composure to take the second set 6-4 and seal a 2-0 victory.

In the Girls’ Doubles final, Aaraa Aasaal Azim of the Maldives and Sanmitha Harini of India lifted the championship trophy after edging out the Chinese pair Tianran and Zikan in a thrilling contest.

Azim and Harini won the first set 6-4, but the Chinese duo bounced back strongly to claim the second 6-1. The match was then decided in a super tiebreak, where Azim and Harini triumphed 10-4 to secure the title.