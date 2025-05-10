Alcaraz, Sabalenka cruise to wins at Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his bid for a first Italian Open title by cruising past Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-3 in Rome Friday.

World No 3 Alcaraz got past Lajovic in one hour and 23 minutes on his return to action following a thigh injury suffered in his Barcelona Open final defeat to Holger Rune last month.

The Spaniard showed some signs of ring rustiness with 22 unforced errors but still managed to win the first four games of the match to give Lajovic too much to do in the first set.

And Alcaraz closed out the match in professional style with another quick start in the second set which put him three games ahead, allowing him to serve out for the win.

Alcaraz will now face one of Alex Michelsen and Laslo Djere in the third round as he eyes a potential final with world No 1 Jannik Sinner in the Italian capital.

Sinner will make his comeback from a three-month doping ban Saturday when he takes on Mariano Navone in front of what will be a partisan crowd at Foro Italico.

One of Alcaraz's potential opponents in the last 16, Grigor Dimitrov, fell at the first hurdle against wild card entrant Francesco Passaro.

Bulgarian Dimitrov, the 14th seed, was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Italian Passaro, who will take on Roman Burruchaga or Karen Khachanov in the next round.

Last year's winner Alexander Zverev is in action, against Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli, in the last match of the day on centre court.

Aryna Sabalenka cruised past Anastasia Potapova and into the third round of the Italian Open with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Last year's beaten finalist and current world No 1, Sabalenka swept past Russian Potapova in just over an hour at Foro Italico.

"I'd say the top player is always a favourite," said a confident Sabalenka.

"I know that if I bring my best game and my fight spirit on court, I know that I can win this tournament."

Sabalenka will play Sofia Kenin in the next round after the American beat another Russian in Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.

The 27-year old Sabalenka has reached the final of her last four tournaments, with 1000 series wins in both Miami and Madrid.