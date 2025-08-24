Argentina stun All Blacks with historic 29-23 upset win

An inspired Argentina played with greater discipline to upset New Zealand 29-23 in a bruising Rugby Championship Test Saturday and record their first ever home win over the All Blacks.

The Pumas were out-scored three tries to two in Buenos Aires but replacement fly-half Santiago Carreras landed three second-half penalties to push them clear and respond in style to last week's 41-24 defeat in Cordoba.

Captain Julian Montoya said his team was lifted to a higher level in front of passionate supporters at Estadio Velez Sarsfield.

"The stadium was rocking, honestly it was amazing. I'm really proud of the team and the whole squad," Montoya said after his side toppled the only tier one nation they'd never beaten at home.

"It's a team effort and a team sport. I'm really proud. We believed that we could win -- we've believed for a few years now.

"We came back from a tough loss in the last game and we stayed in the fight."

Damian McKenzie landed a late penalty goal to earn New Zealand a bonus point, meaning they top the Rugby Championship standings after two rounds.

All four teams have recorded a win and a loss after the Springboks earlier beat the Wallabies 30-22 in Cape Town.

The seventh-ranked Pumas fully deserved victory, dominating all facets against a New Zealand side who will cling to their number one world ranking.

The visitors' cause wasn't helped by conceding three yellow cards, including two late in the first half that left them defending with 13 men.

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett admitted his team were outplayed.

"I think they showed more passion and intensity," Barrett said.

"They got over the gain line and they held the ball, while we gave away penalties which just fed their game. They're a quality team and we were outclassed."

Barrett said there will be soul-searching within the All Blacks ahead of their next match, when they put a 34-year unbeaten run at Auckland's Eden Park on the line against the Springboks on September 6.

"We've got a week back at home and I'm sure there will be a bit of pain within this group because we've got a big challenge the following week," Barrett said.

"We certainly need a bounce."

Argentina suffered a blow when influential fly-half Tomas Albornoz was forced out of the game, soon after scoring the opening points through a penalty goal.

Momentum swing

Trailing 6-3, the All Blacks enjoyed a period of dominance midway through the first half, with centre Billy Proctor and prop Fletcher Newell scoring tries from slick team moves.

However, a yellow card to New Zealand fullback Will Jordan for deliberate obstruction swung momentum.

The Pumas drew level through flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez's try and All Blacks forward Tupou Vaa'i was sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knockdown during the same passage of play.

Playing with a two-man advantage, the home side were foiled in their attempts to take a lead into the interval, with the scores instead locked at 13-all.

Carreras landed two penalties before Argentina pulled 13 points clear midway through the second stanza when scrum-half Gonzalo Garcia scored, popping the ball over the tryline after a rampaging charge from impressive back-rower Pablo Matera.

New Zealand threatened a comeback following a driving maul try to Samisoni Taukei'aho but their hopes buckled when wing Sevu Reece was shown a yellow card for a deliberate foul.