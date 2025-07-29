Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Zinnat wins her first Dhaka fight

The US-based expatriate boxer defeated Achia Khatun of Bangladesh Army in the 52kg weight category

Zinnat Ferdous declared the winner after her bout against Achia Khatun at the National Women’s Boxing Championship in Dhaka Tuesday
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 08:33 PM

Zinnat Ferdous made national boxing championship debut with a comfortable victory in the capital’s Mohammad Ali Boxing Stadium Tuesday.

The US-based expatriate boxer defeated Achia Khatun of Bangladesh Army in the 52kg weight category.

Zinnat is representing Goodwell Boxing Club of Narsingdi.

The win means Zinnat reached the final, scheduled to take place Wednesday.

She earlier got bye in the opening round.

Zinnat will face Afra Khandaker of Bangladesh Ansar in the final.

The seventh edition of National Women’s Boxing Championship and 31st National Men’s Boxing Championship are being held at the same venue.

The National Women’s Boxing Championship is taking place after four years.

