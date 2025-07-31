Zinnat wins title in national boxing debut

Zinnat Ferdous clinched the gold medal in the women’s 52kg weight category as the 2025 Men’s and Women’s National Boxing Championship concluded Thursday at the Mohammad Ali Boxing Stadium in Dhaka.

The internationally acclaimed, US-based boxer delivered a dominant performance in the final, defeating Ansar’s Afra Khandaker to secure the title.

From the outset, Zinnat took control of the bout and kept Afra on the defensive throughout.

This marked Zinnat’s debut appearance in the national boxing championship. She received a bye in the opening round before overcoming Army’s Achia Khatun in the semifinals.

Elsewhere, tournament favourites lived up to expectations, with Army boxers dominating both the men’s and women’s events.

Zinnat and Selim Hossain previously represented Bangladesh at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

In the men’s 67kg division, Selim defeated Imon Mehedi Hasan to take the title.