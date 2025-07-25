Friday, July 25, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Usyk ordered to face Parker in heavyweight defence

Thursday, a letter from the WBO ordered negotiations to take place between Usyk and Parker for a mandatory heavyweight title bout

Oleksandr Usyk
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 06:11 PM

Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered by the WBO to face New Zealander Joseph Parker in a mandatory heavyweight title defence.

The Ukrainian was crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion Saturday after beating Daniel Dubois in a fifth-round stoppage at Wembley Stadium. 

The victory, sealed when he left the Briton on the canvas with a left-handed punch, secured a 24th professional win for the undefeated 38-year old, who won back his IBF belt and added it to WBA, WBC and WBO titles.

After becoming undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time, Usyk mentioned Parker as a possible future opponent.

Thursday, a letter from the WBO ordered negotiations to take place between Usyk and Parker for a mandatory heavyweight title bout.

Both fighters have 30 days to reach terms otherwise purse bid proceedings will be ordered.

Parker defended his WBO interim title in Riyadh in February with a second-round stoppage against Martin Bakole, a late replacement for Dubois who withdrew due to illness.

The New Zealand fighter had previously held the WBO title from 2016 to 2018 and is on a six-fight winning streak since losing to Joe Joyce in 2022.

Topics:

BoxingSportsWembley StadiumOther SportsOleksandr Usyk
