Kabaddi women beat Nepal in Kathmandu

Bangladesh women's kabaddi team clinched their first victory in the five-match Test series against Nepal in Kathmandu Tuesday.

The women in red and green won the game by 26-23 points after losing the first two ties.

They scripted a remarkable comeback after trailing in the first half 15-10.

The remaining two matches of the series will be held Thursday and Friday respectively.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a 41-18 defeat in the first clash before going down to a 29-22 loss in their second encounter.