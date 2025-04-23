Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Kabaddi women beat Nepal in Kathmandu

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a 41-18 defeat in the 1st clash before going down to a 29-22 loss in their 2nd encounter

Action from Tuesday’s third game of the five-Test series between Bangladesh and hosts Nepal
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 12:13 AM

Bangladesh women's kabaddi team clinched their first victory in the five-match Test series against Nepal in Kathmandu Tuesday. 

The women in red and green won the game by 26-23 points after losing the first two ties. 

They scripted a remarkable comeback after trailing in the first half 15-10.

The remaining two matches of the series will be held Thursday and Friday respectively. 

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a 41-18 defeat in the first clash before going down to a 29-22 loss in their second encounter.

KabaddiBangladesh kabaddi teamBangladesh Kabaddi FederationBangladesh kabaddiBangladesh Sports
