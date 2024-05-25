Saturday, May 25, 2024

Senora empowers women through Dhaka Women's Marathon

The Dhaka Women's Marathon stands as the longest female-oriented marathon in the region, marking its 5th year in 2024

The marathon began at FDC Mor in Hatirjheel and concluded at Hatirjheel Police Plaza Concord Point
Update : 25 May 2024, 06:09 AM

The country’s first-ever and leading sanitary napkin brand, Senora, organized the 5th Annual Senora Long Dhaka Women’s Marathon Friday at Hatirjheel.

This landmark event not only underscores Senora's commitment to creating a period-friendly environment but also highlights the brand's dedication to protecting women’s menstrual health and breaking the stigmas surrounding it.

Additionally, it celebrates the strength, resilience, and unity of women.

The Dhaka Women's Marathon stands as the longest female-oriented marathon in the region, marking its fifth year in 2024.

This event is a celebration of women's achievements and a testament to their endurance and strength. 

It provides a platform for women to come together, support one another, and advocate for important causes, including menstrual health and hygiene.

Senora Long's sponsorship of the Dhaka Women's Marathon reflects its ongoing commitment to women's well-being.

Senora Long products are leak-proof and control heavy flow, ensuring women can work comfortably with protection, whether during a marathon or in their daily activities.

The marathon started at 5:30 in the morning.

The event began at FDC Mor in Hatirjheel and concluded at Hatirjheel Police Plaza Concord Point.

Topics:

AthleticsHatirjheel LakeHatirjheelMarathonHatirjheel area
