Oblique Seville wins highly-anticipated men's 100m gold at world athletics championships

Oblique Seville won Jamaica's first men's world 100m title in 10 years after outpacing Kishane Thompson and defending champion Noah Lyles for gold in Tokyo on Sunday.

Seville timed a personal best of 9.77sec for the victory with Thompson taking silver in 9.82sec while Lyles claimed bronze with a time of 9.89sec.

It was the Caribbean island's first world sprint title since Usain Bolt, watching from the stands, won the 100m and 200m double at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

"It's an excellent feeling," said Seville. "The last time a Jamaican got the title was in 2015 and that was Usain Bolt.

"I feel really amazing and excited that the gold is coming home to Jamaica. I have proved that I am a true competitor, that I have the determination of a champion."

Seville said he had come good on his finish.

"Finishing strong in the last 30 to 40 metres was something I was struggling with the whole season, I just didn't recognise it.

"Now I have perfected it and I was confident that if I could do it in the final, I would win. I knew if I had a strong finish, the others will not catch me."

Bolt, an 11-time world champion, had bet on a Jamaican 1-2 in this 100m, outspokenly backing both Thompson and Seville to beat Olympic champion Lyles.

And it proved to be an astute reading of form and technique.

Bolt erupted in cheers when the Jamaican duo raced through the line.

Bob Marley's "Buffalo Soldier" boomed over the tannoy as the sizeable Jamaican fan contingent cheered in delight, 24-year-old Seville responding by ripping open the top of his one-piece sprint suit.

Ever the showman, Lyles, in lane four outside Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi, was given a rapturous welcome by a packed National Stadium.

As his image appeared on two giant screens, the 28-year-old American theatrically thrust up his hands.

Thompson, much more subdued, was in lane five, American Kenny Bednarek in six, a calm Seville in seven and Botswana's Olympic silver medallist Letsile Tebogo in eight.

Akani Simbine and Gift Leotlela, the two South Africans who qualified as the next two fastest from the semi-finals, were drawn in lanes one and nine respectively.

There was drama, however, as Tebogo false started. So blatant was his pre-emptive stumble forward, the officials had no hesitation in showing him a straight red card.

The Botswanan offered a round of applause to a muted crowd as he exited in a sad end to his day.

The seven remaining sprinters were recalled and re-settled into the blocks, the starter shushing a crowd now back buzzing in anticipation.

On the second time of calling, Lyles -- not known for his fast starts -- was left in the wake of Thompson and Seville, who fairly hared away.

The American's top end speed in the last third of the race is legendary, but he had left himself far too much to do.

Thompson arguably got out to the best start from his blocks, propelling his huge frame into a lead that he only ceded to Seville in the very final metres.

As flags waved and whistles blew, the moment belonged to Jamaica and the potential arrival of a new dynasty of sprinters able to mix it once more with the elite of the United States.

Jefferson-Wooden wins women's 100m final

Melissa Jefferson Wooden produced a stunning performance to win the women's 100 metres world title on Sunday, taking her first major individual gold.

The 24-year-old American timed 10.61sec in a new championship record, the joint third-fastest time in history.

Jamaican youngster Tina Clayton took silver in 10.76sec with Olympic champion Julien Alfred third in 10.84sec.

"I have been dreaming of this moment," said Jefferson-Wooden, who will bid to achieve the sprint double in the 200m.

"Instead of putting the pressure on myself and taking it as something overwhelming, I was just embracing it.

"That (change) was worth the gold medal tonight."

There was to be no medal farewell, at least in the individual event, for five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The 38-year-old Jamaican legend -- her hair dyed in the national flag colours on her last appearance in a major individual final -- found her legs just could not keep up with the younger rivals and she finished an honourable sixth.

Jefferson-Wooden, who is trained by controversial coach Dennis Mitchell, had finished a distant third behind Alfred in last year's Olympic final, the St Lucia star making a great start to power away.

This time round it was the reverse, as starting next to each other it was Jefferson-Wooden who burst from the blocks with Alfred rather leaden-footed.

Instead it was two-time under-20 world champion Clayton who challenged Jefferson-Wooden.

However, the American was brooking no argument as she eyed her moment to grab the spotlight.

"When the gun went off, I just thought 'Come on, get out strong''," said Jefferson-Wooden.

"The rest of the race went like a blink of an eye.

"When I crossed the line I was like ''Oh wow, I won''. I haven''t felt happier."

Alfred came back a bit and gained some consolation in taking the bronze although she was nothing like the runner who had looked sublime in the semi-finals earlier on Sunday.

Jefferson-Wooden and Clayton celebrated but Alfred looked disgusted and wandered off disconsolately.

The 24-year-old from Saint Lucia explained she had injured herself.

"It was not my time today," she said. "I pulled my hamstring so we will see for the 200m."

Clayton, 21, paid tribute to her sister Tia who had sparkling form on the circuit this year but flopped in the Jamaican trials. She said she had played an invlauble role in her performance.

"She is not just a sister, she is a motivator and a training partner," she said.

"It is a good feeling that she is here beside me.

"My confidence is always high, but when she is here, it gives me a more relaxed mind. Now, it is just about staying hungry."

Fraser-Pryce said she was glad she decided the moment when she hung up her spikes and nobody else, and had no regrets about extending her career after injury ruled her out of last year's Olympic semi-finals.

"A lot of people may question why I came back, but it's important to finish on your own terms and it's a big blessing to be able to do that," the Jamaican said, adding she was looking forward to ending her stellar career in the 4x100m relay later in the week.

The final could be seen as the handing over of a baton from the older to the younger generation of Jamaican talent -- and Clayton was overcome she had ended up in such a race with Fraser-Pryce.

"It was an honour to compete with Shelly-Ann," said Clayton.

"She was someone I looked up to when I grew up. I always wanted to be like her one day. And this is like a dream come true."

As for defending champion Sha'Carri Richardson there was to be no happy ending after she sneaked into the final as one of the two fastest losers.

The 25-year-old American, who is also coached by Mitchell, was never in the hunt and finished fifth.