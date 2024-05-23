WBC Belt Fight comes to Bangladesh Saturday

The biggest boxing event of the country "Beximco Xcel Boxing Championship 3.0" is set to take place Saturday.

After two years of successful boxing events, Xcel Sports Management and Promotions has arranged this boxing contest for the third time.

The grand tournament will be held at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka, commencing at 4pm and concluding on the stroke of midnight.

This year’s XBC boxing championship series event will feature some excellent boxers from France, Iran, India, Tanzania and China, who will fight in the opposition of Bangladeshi boxers.

In total, 11 bouts will take place in the tournament under diverse boxing divisions including Bantamweight, Featherweight, Super Lightweight, Minimum Weight, Welter, Super Middle, Super Fly, and Super Welterweight categories.

Among all the excitement, the significant part of the whole event will be witnessing Bangladeshi boxer Utshob Ahmed fighting for the prestigious WBC belt for which legends like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson once fought as well.

This clash will be held under WBC’s supervision where Bangladesh’s pride Utshob will contend for the WBC Asia Silver Super Flyweight Title against India's top super flyweight boxer Mazhar Hussain.

Another thrilling highlight of the event is the participation of Bangladeshi boxing superstar and ABF super lightweight intercontinental champion Sura Krishna Chakma.

He will face the battle against the deadly Chinese boxer Biao Liu in the lightweight category.

Adnan Haroon, chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, said: "We are proud to witness the recognition of Bangladeshi boxing on the global stage. In this year’s tournament, there will be the prestigious WBC fight and we believe this will be an inspiration for all the potential Bangladeshi boxers to continue their journey toward achieving global boxing domination.”

The exceptional part of the tournament is the women's fight rounds which can be rarely seen on a boxing stage.

Two new Bangladeshi boxers Naushin Tasnim and Rima Sarkar will fight in the featherweight category.

Besides, Sanjiada Jannat and debutant Rubina Akhter will play at minimum weight.

Another female bout will be between Indian boxer Asha Roka and Tanzanian boxer Lulu Kayage.

The grand tournament of XBC will start with a six-round bout of bantamweight class between two Bangladeshi boxers, Mohammad Easin and Shihab.

Furthermore, Bangladeshi boxers Lalkhawm Sang and Ratan Kumar will fight in the superlight weight category.

Premier Bangladeshi boxer Moksadul Rana will take on the French boxer Thomas Guillemette in the welter category.

Boxers Amranul Faysal and Hossain will battle in the minimumweight division.

Young talented Bangladeshi boxer Emon Tongchangya will lock horns with Iranian boxer Mahdi Sarbaz in the super middle category.

French boxer Florent Dervis and Indian boxer Abhishek Sharma will contest in the super welter division.

The event will be broadcast live on T Sports and streamed on Bongo.