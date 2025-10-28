Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Togo footballer set to play again after breaking neck

Samuel Asamoah, 31, ploughed head-first into a pitch-side LED advertising panel earlier this month

Update : 28 Oct 2025, 09:02 PM

A Togolese international footballer who broke his neck during a match in China has made an extraordinary recovery and may return to playing in a matter of months, his agent and club told AFP on Tuesday.

Samuel Asamoah, 31, ploughed head-first into a pitch-side LED advertising panel after being shoved by an opponent while jostling for the ball earlier this month.

The midfielder's club, second-tier Guangxi Pingguo, said at the time he had fractures in his neck and nerve damage and was at risk of "high-level paraplegia" -- warning his "career may also be seriously affected". 

But Asamoah's agent Avram Marius told AFP in a message that "he is ok" and "doing the recovery".

"In two months he can play normally," he added.

His club was more cautious and put Asamoah's return to football at an estimated "three to six months".

"Currently (Asamoah) is doing some basic strength recovery," a Guangxi representative who wished not to be named told AFP in a separate message.

In a video posted by his team on Friday, Asamoah looked to be walking with ease as he visited a fruit shop.

He shook hands as he met people at an elderly care centre.

"I always thank God for the gift of life," said Asamoah, wearing a neck brace, in the video.

Asamoah spent most of his career in Belgium before moving to China last year.

He has played six times for Togo, according to football statistics website transfermarkt.com. 

 

Topics:

Injury
Read More

Nadal plagued by injury woes in record-breaking career

Which major football players are missing World Cup?

Congested calendar raises injury risk for World Cup stars

Djokovic out of Olympics mixed doubles with shoulder injury: federation

Knee injury forces Tamim to take long break after Zim ODIs

Taskin injures finger during practice

Latest News

Sudan conflict deepens as paramilitary seizes Darfur, raising fears of national split

DMTCL: No safety risks in metro rail operations

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x