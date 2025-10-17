Friday, October 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Al Dawsari, Takahashi win Asian player of the year awards

Saudi Arabia captain Salem Al Dawsari was named Asia's Player of the Year for a second time and Japan's Hana Takahashi won the women's award at a ceremony in Riyadh

Photo: AFC
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 10:39 AM

Saudi Arabia captain Salem Al Dawsari was named Asia's Player of the Year for a second time and Japan's Hana Takahashi won the women's award at a ceremony in Riyadh.

The 34-year-old winger Al Dawsari finished top scorer in last season's AFC Champions League with 10 goals as he helped Al Hilal reach the semi-finals of the continent's top club competition.

Al Dawsari, who also scooped the award in 2022, said: "This achievement is not the end of the road, but rather the beginning of greater ambitions."

Skippered by Al Dawsari, Saudi Arabia this week sealed their place at next year's World Cup in North America.

Urawa Reds defender Takahashi, 25, played a pivotal role for club and country in recent months.

Hana Takahashi receives the award. Photo: AFC

"It is tremendously encouraging to have my efforts from last season recognised," said the goal-scoring defender, who helped Urawa win a domestic cup in Japan.

At Thursday's ceremony, North Korea's Choe Il Son was named women's youth player of the year after playing a starring role in her country lifting the U17 and U20 Women's World Cup crowns.

Australia's 20-year-old attacking midfielder Alex Badolato won the men's equivalent.

Topics:

FootballJapan football teamSaudi Arabia football teamSaudi Arabia footballAsian Football Confederation
Read More

FIFA: Over 1 million tickets sold for 2026 World Cup

Yamal set to return as wounded Barca start Clasico countdown

Billionaire Ronaldo tops Forbes footballer rich list again

De Jong pens new Barca deal to 2029

South Africa beat Rwanda to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Lewandowski set to miss Clasico with hamstring injury

Latest News

Bangladesh strongly condemns brutal killing of 3 Bangladeshis in Tripura

HSC results ring alarm bells

Land subsidence in 13 villages near Barapukuria coal mine triggers panic among locals

FIFA: Over 1 million tickets sold for 2026 World Cup

Khulna farmers find success in chui jhal farming

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x