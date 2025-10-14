Shamit, Topu, Zayyan in Starting XI Against Hong Kong Away

Shamit Shome, Topu Barman, and Zayyan Ahmed have been included in the starting eleven for Bangladesh’s AFC Asian Cup qualifying clash against hosts Hong Kong, China, scheduled to kick off at 6pm today at Kai Tak Stadium.

Shamit will marshal the midfield alongside Sohel Rana, Sheikh Morsalin, and Hamza Choudhury, while Topu will anchor the defence with Tariq Kazi, Shakil Ahad, and Saad Uddin. Zayyan is set to partner Rakib Hossain upfront.

Mitul Marma will continue in goal.

Bangladesh lost 4-3 to Hong Kong in the home fixture last week, when Shamit and Topu were not fit enough to start, forcing head coach Javier Cabrera to field an experimental lineup.

Shamit and Zayyan came on as second-half substitutes and played vital roles in Bangladesh’s comeback from a 1-3 deficit to level the score, before the visitors netted a dramatic winner in the final minute of stoppage time.

It will be the first time Zayyan starts for the men in red and green, having made his international debut as a substitute in the previous match.

With one draw away followed by two consecutive home defeats, Bangladesh sit at the bottom of the table, while Hong Kong lead the four-team group with two wins and a draw.