Jordan hold Bangladesh girls in U17 Asian Cup qualifiers with late strike

Bangladesh kicked off their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against hosts Jordan at Aqaba Stadium on Monday.

Sauravi Akanda Prity gave Bangladesh an early lead in the third minute before Mira Jarrar equalized a minute before the stipulated time.

Bangladesh controlled the game and dominated possession before the late strike stunned the visitors.

Prity, the U17 striker, found the net with an easy header after Mamoni Chakma's free-kick from the edge of the box deflected off the wall and floated near the six-yard box.

Mamoni went close in the 43rd minute as her free-kick flew inches over the bar

Jordan's goalkeeper, Renata Al Badayneh, made a diving save in the 72nd minute to deny Umme Kulsum's attempt from 20 yards.

Mira earned Jordan a crucial point after a brilliant delivery met her inside the box.

Bangladesh and Jordan have been placed in Group H alongside Chinese Taipei.

The girls in red and green will conclude their qualifying fixtures against Chinese Taipei on Friday.

The top team from the group will advance to the finals, scheduled to be held in China next year.