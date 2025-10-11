Saturday, October 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Mbappe out of France's World Cup qualifier in Iceland with sore ankle

Kylian Mbappe will miss Monday's qualifier in Iceland where France could book their ticket to the 2026 World Cup after taking another knock to his sore right ankle

Update : 11 Oct 2025, 05:04 PM

Kylian Mbappe will miss Monday's qualifier in Iceland where France could book their ticket to the 2026 World Cup after taking another knock to his sore right ankle, the French team confirmed.

Already suffering from a "small niggle" in his right ankle from playing for Real Madrid, Mbappe took two knocks during Friday's 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan in Paris, where he opened the scoring but was substituted before the end of the match. 

The France captain's absence adds to the long list of forwards unavailable for October's World Cup qualifiers, which includes Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Marcus Thuram and Bradley Barcola. 

Mbappe "will not be able to play Monday against Iceland," a French Football Federation (FFF) statement read. 

After returning to the Clairefontaine training ground on Friday night, "the French team captain spoke with (coach) Didier Deschamps," who "acknowledged his absence".

Mbappe "has been released to his club (Real Madrid) and will not be replaced," the FFF added.

The French superstar had already been rested for training with Les Bleus during the week with the same issue.

Mbappe scored on the stroke of half-time and was then struck by a tackle from Rustam Ahmedzade. He took another knock to the same ankle late in the game, and was replaced by Florian Thauvin. 

"He has a sore ankle and he took a knock there. He preferred to come off; the pain was quite significant," Deschamps said after the French victory.

Adrien Rabiot and the substitute Thauvin were also on the scoresheet as Deschamps's men remain unbeaten after three games and top of Group D.

Les Bleus will book their passage to the United States, Canada and Mexico next year if they win in Iceland on Monday and Ukraine fail to beat Azerbaijan.

Topics:

FootballKylian MbappeFrance football teamMbappeFifa World Cup qualifiers
Read More

Balogun equalises as US held 1-1 by Ecuador

Messi-less Argentina down Venezuela in friendly

Germany cruise, Mbappe on the mark for France in World Cup qualifying

Aubameyang gets four goals and red card as Senegal, Ivory Coast win

Elation and resolve: Shamit's first goal for Bangladesh

Hamza and Co off to Hong Kong for away tie

Latest News

Ailing Djokovic beaten in Shanghai semis by qualifier Vacherot

DU to host Sharot Utsab after revoking Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi’s permission

RAB member, 2 others killed in Patuakhali road crash

Narrow escape as fox enters aircraft wheel at HSIA

CEC: Polling centres under presiding officers’ full authority

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x