Injury-hit PSG reclaim Ligue 1 top spot ahead of Barcelona clash

Injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for a Champions League showdown with Barcelona by easing to a 2-0 win over Auxerre on Saturday which took them back to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Illia Zabarnyi got his first PSG goal since arriving from Bournemouth in the close season and fellow defender Lucas Beraldo also scored as the reigning French and European champions bounced back from a 1-0 defeat in Marseille last Monday.

The result allowed Luis Enrique's team, after six games this season, to move three points clear at the top of table ahead of a quartet of clubs in Marseille, Monaco, Lyon and Strasbourg.

Marseille came from behind to win 2-1 in Strasbourg on Friday to go provisionally top with Amir Murillo scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time. Monaco slumped to a 3-1 defeat away in Lorient earlier on Saturday.

Fresh from winning the Ballon d'Or earlier this week, Ousmane Dembele was among the PSG stars watching from the stands at the Parc des Princes as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

Desire Doue, captain Marquinhos and Joao Neves were also missing for Luis Enrique's team here, while stand-in captain Vitinha came off in the first half and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was replaced at half-time.

PSG will hope to have both players fit for the mouthwatering game in Barcelona on Wednesday, with their squad currently looking thin -- Spanish midfield star Fabian Ruiz also sat out Saturday's game.

"Unfortunately I can't say anything. We need to wait for the medical staff to tell us tomorrow or the day after what kind of injuries they have," said Luis Enrique.

"We have to stay positive because we need to be able to manage this situation," he added of the injuries piling up.

"Paris Saint-Germain are not the only team with injuries. It is the case for every team with such an intense calendar."

- Monaco beaten -

Teenagers Senny Mayulu and Ibrahim Mbaye were among the starters for PSG against Auxerre, while youngsters Quentin Ndjantou and Mathis Jangeal were given senior debuts off the bench in the second half.

Zabarnyi opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark, applying a cushioned finish to a Vitinha cross following a short corner.

Brazilian centre-back Beraldo then headed home from a Mayulu cross early in the second half, leaving Auxerre with too much to do.

The visitors did have chances to reduce the deficit, however, with Kevin Danois crashing a shot against the post and Cameroon international Danny Namaso forcing a good save from home goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

"Auxerre defended well but we played very well in the circumstances. I am pleased with what I saw," added Luis Enrique.

Monaco played most of the game with 10 men in their defeat at Lorient after captain Thilo Kehrer was sent off for a second yellow card late in the first half in Brittany.

Lorient went ahead moments later courtesy of a Mohamed Bamba goal, and substitute Pablo Pagis then scored a late brace to make sure of a fine win for the newly-promoted hosts.

On-loan Barcelona forward Ansu Fati pulled one back for Monaco with a stoppage-time penalty, but his fourth goal in the last three games in all competitions was scant consolation.

The principality side -- for whom Paul Pogba is still yet to make his debut after arriving in the close season -- have worryingly now let in nine goals in their last three matches as they prepare to host Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek.

Toulouse and Nantes drew 2-2 in Saturday's other game in the French top flight.