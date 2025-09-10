Bangladesh footballers in Nepal remain in hotel as army patrols

Bangladesh’s footballers, stuck in Kathmandu, continued to stay inside their hotel on Wednesday as military forces patrolled the streets of the capital.

The Himalayan nation has been facing its worst unrest in decades since Monday.

Amid the turmoil, the Bangladesh team, who traveled to play two FIFA international friendly matches, have been confined to their hotel, leaving family, friends, and fans anxious.

The first match at Dashrath Stadium ended in a goalless draw, while the second match, scheduled to be held at the same venue on Tuesday, was postponed.

The team’s scheduled training session at Dashrath Stadium on Monday afternoon was also canceled due to demonstrations, and since then, they have remained inside the hotel.

Protesters gathered outside the hotel on Tuesday, but no incidents were reported inside.

A press release from the Bangladesh Football Federation on Wednesday stated that the team attended a gym session at the hotel at 11am. It also assured that the entire squad is ‘safe’ despite the ongoing situation in Nepal.

“Team Bangladesh is physically and mentally well,” the statement concluded.

The violent protests in Nepal led to the resignation of the prime minister, vandalism of politicians’ homes, and attacks on government buildings, with parliament even set ablaze.

The Bangladesh team was scheduled to fly home on Monday, but they could not depart as Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was fully closed due to escalating demonstrations.

On Wednesday, the streets of Kathmandu appeared calmer, though smoke still rose from burning buildings and charred vehicles lay on the roads, according to a BBC report.

The army announced that nationwide curfews will remain in place until Thursday morning.

“Our condition is much better than yesterday (Tuesday). It is very calm today. There is no problem as the army is looking after everything,” said Bangladesh midfielder Sohel Rana in a video message from Kathmandu on Wednesday.

“We have been in continuous contact with our families. Now that security has been handed over to the army, I think our families are not worried anymore.”

The Bangladesh government, in a statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said it is making all-out efforts to ensure the safe return of the footballers.

The statement added, “Officials from the Chief Adviser’s office and senior officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports are actively working to take the necessary measures for the team’s swift and secure return.”