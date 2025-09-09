Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh footballers stuck in Kathmandu as flight halted by protests

Bangladesh football team was scheduled to return to Dhaka from Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon, but the flight was postponed

A snippet from protests in Nepal Photo: AFP
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 05:18 PM

Bangladesh football team was scheduled to return to Dhaka from Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon, but the flight was postponed.

The national team was supposed to return a day earlier than planned, but the flight was delayed due to the ongoing situation in Nepal, according to a statement.

It was mentioned that the flight was Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ BG 0372, scheduled to take off at 3pm Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) issued the statement as concerns grew about the whereabouts of the footballers.

The men in red and green traveled to Kathmandu to play two FIFA international friendly matches against Nepal.

The first match, held at the capital’s Dashrath Rangasala Stadium on Saturday, ended in a goalless draw. The second friendly, scheduled for Tuesday evening at the same venue, was postponed on Monday.

Nepal’s political situation worsened on Monday as demonstrations by the ‘Gen Z’ movement against the government filled the streets.

Bangladesh players were unable to leave their hotel as large groups of demonstrators gathered outside.

“We are stuck here in very difficult circumstances,” team manager Amer Khan told Bangladeshi media.

“The protesters have gathered in front of our hotel. Because of this, we could not reach the airport, and the flight was cancelled,” Amer added.

BFF released another statement saying that Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, the Nepal embassy in Dhaka, and the All Nepal Football Association were closely monitoring the situation to ensure the footballers’ safety.

“The local authority – the All Nepal Football Association – and the Bangladesh embassy have ensured that the Bangladesh team is completely safe and secure at their current location,” the statement added.

“We are keeping our eyes on the situation at all times and will inform everyone about our next steps,” it concluded.

On Monday, the Bangladesh team could not attend their scheduled training session at Dashrath Stadium due to the protests.

According to reports on Tuesday, Kathmandu’s international airport was closed with immediate effect amid violent demonstrations.

The latest reports state that Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma resigned as anti-corruption protests escalated in the Himalayan nation.

Topics:

FootballBangladesh FootballBangladesh football teamAnti-government protestBangladesh Football Federation (BFF)
Read More

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Bangladesh end U23 Asian Cup qualifiers with crushing win against Singapore

Tunisia qualify for 2026 World Cup after late Romdhane goal

Tonali saves Italy with late strike in thrilling 5-4 win over Israel

Bangladesh-Nepal 2nd FIFA friendly postponed due to protests

Leverkusen name Hjulmand as Ten Hag replacement

Latest News

Chhatra Dal marches through campus alleging irregularities in Ducsu

Gold price surge in Bangladesh shows no sign of slowing

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x