Brazil to face South Korea, Japan in World Cup build-up

Brazil will play October friendlies in South Korea and Japan as all three teams step up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Coached by the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil will be one of the favourites to win the tournament next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They will face a South Korea side captained by Son Heung-min at the 66,000-capacity Seoul World Cup Stadium on October 10, the Korea Football Association said late Tuesday.

The Brazilians last visited South Korea for a friendly in June 2022, ahead of the Qatar World Cup, and thrashed the hosts 5-1 with Neymar scoring twice from the penalty spot.

Ancelotti's men will then play Japan at Tokyo Stadium, which has a capacity of just under 50,000, on October 14, the Japanese FA said.

Neymar again scored from the spot as Brazil won 1-0 in the Japanese capital in June 2022.

The 33-year-old Neymar has not worn the Brazil jersey for nearly two years because of repeated injuries and did not make Ancelotti's latest squad.