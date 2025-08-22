U17 girls lose to India in second SAFF fixture

Defending champions Bangladesh suffered a 2-0 defeat against India in their second match of the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, Friday.

Bangladesh’s bid to retain the title has become more difficult following the defeat, which puts India solely on top of the table.

India took the lead a minute before the quarter-hour mark.

Pearl Fernandes scored after breaking through the Bangladesh defense. Goalkeeper Yearzan Begum dived to her left and got a hand to the ball, but it deflected off the post and into the net.

Bangladesh’s Fatema Akter tried her luck from just outside the box, but her effort went straight to Indian keeper Munni.

Fatema and Yearzan were not in the starting eleven in the previous match against Bhutan. Fatema replaced Momita Khatun, while Yearzan came in for Meghla Rani Roy as the only two changes from the opening tie.

Bonifilia Shullai came off the bench to double the lead in the 76th minute, smashing the ball into the net from Alisha Lynghoh’s corner.

Bangladesh had earlier defeated hosts Bhutan 3-1, while India thrashed Nepal 7-0 in their respective opening fixtures on Wednesday.

Bangladesh will face Nepal next at the same venue on Sunday.

A total of four South Asian teams are taking part in the tournament. After each side plays the others twice, the team finishing top of the table will be crowned champions.