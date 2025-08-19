Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Mamun praises U-23 boys’ effort in friendly 

Bangladesh have been drawn in Group C of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers with hosts Vietnam, Yemen, and Singapore

Update : 19 Aug 2025, 09:49 PM

Bangladesh U-23 football team assistant coach Hasan Al Mamun expressed satisfaction with his side’s performance in Monday’s closed-door friendly against Bahrain U-23.

In a video message on Tuesday, Mamun said the match provided a good opportunity to assess the overall condition of the squad, which is why every player was given a chance. He added that the boys showed strong effort, making it a useful warm-up game.

Forward Mirazul Islam echoed the sentiment, saying: “Alhamdulillah, everyone played well. We made some mistakes, but the coach will help us fix them before the next match on August 22. The coach told us it was a good preparation match, and we will learn more from the next one as we prepare for the Vietnam qualifiers.”

The squad underwent a light recovery session on Tuesday with gym and swimming activities at the hotel, but no field training.

Bangladesh have been drawn in Group C of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers with hosts Vietnam, Yemen, and Singapore. The matches will be played on September 3, 6, and 9. From 11 groups, only the winners and the four best runners-up will qualify for the finals next year.

