Bangladesh U17 girls set foot in Bhutan to defend SAFF title

Bangladesh, hosts Bhutan, India and Nepal face each other twice in the round robin phase with the top team emerging champions

Bangladesh Under-17 women’s football team players and officials pose for photograph after landing in Bhutan Friday Photo: BFF
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 07:13 PM

The Bangladesh Under-17 women’s football team reached Bhutan Friday to retain the SAFF crown they had won last year in the U-16 format.

The 23-member squad was announced Thursday, featuring 15 players who were part of that triumphant campaign in Nepal.

Arpita Biswas will lead the side that has eight new faces in Riya, Protima Rani, Joba Rani, Suravi Rani, Mamoni Chakma, Eshita Tripura, Purnima Marma and Amena Khatun.

The Mahbubur Rahman-coached team has not experienced competitive action since the 2024 SAFF U-16 Championship where they were victorious in all four matches, including the penalty shootout victory over India in the final that handed them their second title.

Mahbubur accompanied the team to Bhutan in the absence of Peter Butler, who is enjoying holidays since August 11 following the U-20 women’s team’s exertions in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Laos.

Butler is expected to return at the end of this month.

Thimphu’s Changlimithang Stadium will host all the games from August 20-31 with Bangladesh, hosts Bhutan, India and Nepal facing each other twice in the round robin phase and the top team emerging champions.

Bangladesh squad: Yearzan Begum, Meghla Rani, Moumita Khatun, Sheuli Ray, Tania Akter, Arpita Biswas (captain), Fatema Akter, Umme Kulsum, Arifa Akter, Mosammat Almina, Reshmi Akter, Thuinua Marma, Suravi Akanda, Riya, Alfi Akter, Protima Rani, Joba Rani, Kranuching Marma, Suravi Rani, Mamoni Chakma, Eshita Tripura, Purnima Marma and Amena Khatun.

FootballBangladesh FootballAFCSaffPeter Butler
