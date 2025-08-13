Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Prescott Futsal Fest 2025 to be held on August 23

The tournament promises plenty of saves, goals and tricks as players from universities, schools and other educational institutions fight for the biggest prize and ultimate bragging rights

Update : 13 Aug 2025, 01:12 PM

The Prescott Futsal Fest 2025 will be held in the capital’s Bashundhara Sports City on August 23.

A total of 16 teams are scheduled to participate in the football fiesta with a prize money of Tk20,000 for the champions, alongside trophies, medals and recognition for the MVP, top-scorer and best goalkeeper. 

The runners-up team will pocket Tk10,000 in the six-a-side event with each squad allowed a maximum of eight members.

Professional referees will officiate all the matches with each group stage game and quarter-final spanning 10 minutes, semi-final 12 and final 15. 

The organizers, Prescott Events, has ensured a light-hearted feel to the competition by not allowing any professional players, while three female teams will also showcase their rising talents during the day-long Futsal Fest.

With their presence, hundreds of fans are expected to light up the tournament promising plenty of saves, goals and tricks as players from universities, schools and other educational institutions fight for the biggest prize and ultimate bragging rights.

The draw and fixtures will be announced two days before the event with an entry fee of Tk4,000 per team.

The number of sides in each group in the preliminary round will depend on total number of teams that register for the event. 

Dhaka Tribune is among the media partners also including RTV, Nagorik TV and Bangla Vision.

Registration: [email protected], official page: @PrescottEvents, facebook event: Prescott Futsal Fest.

Topics:

FootballSportsFutsalBangladesh futsalBashundhara
Read More

Atletico sign Italy forward Raspadori from Napoli

PSG sign Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth for $76.7m

Japan boxing to adopt stricter rules after deaths of two fighters

Five Premier League talking points

Five talking points as Spain's LaLiga begins

Last Liverpool goal had special meaning for Jota

Latest News

‘To attract investments, we must move toward deregulation’

Nepal waives climbing fees for 97 mountain peaks

CA leaves Malaysia for home ending 3-day state visit

Comilla, a 1,700-year-old trading city, losing its region-based business heritage

Japan reaffirms support for Matarbari deep sea port development

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x