PSG dominate list of men's Ballon D'Or nominees

Messi, who won the last of his 8 awards in 2023, is not on the list, nor is 5-time winner Ronaldo

Paris Saint Germain players celebrate with the Champions League trophy after thrashing Inter Milan in the final in Munich in June
Update : 08 Aug 2025, 04:08 AM

For the second straight year, the 2025 Ballon d'Or will have a new winner after Rodri failed to make the list of 30 nominees dominated by Paris Saint-Germain released Thursday. 

The Manchester City midfielder had already suffered a knee ligament injury ending his season by the time he won the 2024 award last October.

Lionel Messi, who won the last of his eight awards in 2023, is not on the list, nor is five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG, who claimed the Champions League in commanding fashion, have nine nominees. 

Barcelona, who won a Spanish league and cup double, are represented by four players including the youngest, Lamine Yamal, who has just turned 18, and the oldest, 36-year old Robert Lewandowski. 

Real Madrid, who boycotted last year's ceremonies claiming to be outraged that Rodri was prefered to Vinicius Junior, have three nominees, including the Brazilian.

Napoli are rewarded for winning Italy's Serie A with one selection, Scott McTominay, who becomes the first Scottish nominee since Ally McCoist in 1987.

Should he win he would become the first player from Diego Maradona's former club to win the award and only the second Scot, after Denis Law in 1964. 

The winner will be unveiled on September 22 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The complete list of 30 nominees:

Ousmane Dembele (FRA/PSG), Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA/PSG), Jude Bellingham (ENG/Real Madrid), Desire Doue (FRA/PSG), Denzel Dumfries (NED/Inter), Serhou Guirassy (GUI/Dortmund), Erling Haaland (NOR/Man City), Viktor Gyokeres (SWE/Arsenal), Achraf Hakimi (MAR/PSG), Harry Kane (ENG/Bayern), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (GEO/PSG), Robert Lewandowski (POL/Barcelona), Alexis Mac Allister (ARG/Liverpool), Lautaro Martinez (ARG/Inter), Scott McTominay (SCO/Napoli), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Real Madrid), Nuno Mendes (POR/PSG), Joao Neves (POR/PSG), Pedri (ESP/Barcelona), Cole Palmer (ENG/Chelsea), Michael Olise (FRA/Bayern), Raphinha (BRA/Barcelona), Declan Rice (ENG/Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (SCO/PSG), Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool), Vinicius Junior (BRA/Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool), Florian Wirtz (GER/Liverpool), Vitinha (POR/PSG), Lamine Yamal (ESP/Barcelona)

FootballCristiano RonaldoLionel MessiPSGBallon d’Or
