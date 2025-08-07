Thursday, August 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh women climb 24 places in FIFA ranking

Tigresses jump to 104th after historic Asian Cup qualifiers success 

Update : 07 Aug 2025, 07:49 PM

The Bangladesh women’s football team have made their biggest leap in FIFA rankings, climbing 24 spots in the latest update published Thursday.

The Bengal Tigresses now sit at 104th, a remarkable jump fueled by their unprecedented success in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers held last month in Yangon, Myanmar.

 

At the time of the qualifiers, Bangladesh were ranked 128th, while Myanmar were 55th. Bahrain were also 36 places ahead of Bangladesh in the rankings.

The Tigresses also thrashed Turkmenistan, maintaining a perfect winning record throughout the historic qualifying campaign. They finished as group champions.

Meanwhile, Spain reclaimed the top spot in the global rankings, pushing the USA down to second place.

Topics:

FIFABangladesh Women Football team
Read More

Sagorika hits brace as Bangladesh beat hosts Laos

Ex-national player Khalid Jamil named India football coach

FIFA World Cup draw in Vegas on December 5

Bangladesh get holders China in 2026 Women’s Asian Cup draw

Top footballers afraid to speak out against playing too many games

Sagorika nets four goals as Bangladesh hammer Nepal to retain title

Latest News

Polls schedule to be announced in December

Grok, is that Gaza? AI image checks misallocate news photographs

Re-evaluated SSC exam results to be published Sunday

UK says first migrants held under return deal with France

Thailand and Cambodia agree to extend peace pact

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x