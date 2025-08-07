Bangladesh women climb 24 places in FIFA ranking

The Bangladesh women’s football team have made their biggest leap in FIFA rankings, climbing 24 spots in the latest update published Thursday.

The Bengal Tigresses now sit at 104th, a remarkable jump fueled by their unprecedented success in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers held last month in Yangon, Myanmar.

At the time of the qualifiers, Bangladesh were ranked 128th, while Myanmar were 55th. Bahrain were also 36 places ahead of Bangladesh in the rankings.

The Tigresses also thrashed Turkmenistan, maintaining a perfect winning record throughout the historic qualifying campaign. They finished as group champions.

Meanwhile, Spain reclaimed the top spot in the global rankings, pushing the USA down to second place.