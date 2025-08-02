Saturday, August 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

Young Bengal Tigresses to fly off to Laos Saturday

Bangladesh have been drawn in Group H along with formidable South Korea, Timor Leste and hosts Laos

Bangladesh Under-20 women's football team captain Afeida Khandakar in action during Friday's training session in Dhaka Photo: BFF
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 08:23 AM

Bangladesh Under-20 women's football team will fly off to Laos Saturday to compete in the qualifying round of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup, beginning on August 6 at New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane.

The SAFF U-20 women's champions, Bangladesh, drawn in Group H of the continental youth meet along with formidable South Korea, Timor Leste and hosts Laos, are hoping to qualify for the final round.

Bangladesh will start their campaign taking on hosts Laos on August 6, before facing Timor-Leste on August 8 and South Korea two days later.

Addressing the pre-tour press conference at BFF House Thursday, Bangladesh captain Afeida Khandakar said: "We are going to Laos to qualify (for the final round) and display good football there.”

Bangladesh head coach Peter Butler stated: "In our group, South Korea are a very strong team, so our match with hosts Laos is very important, we want to go ahead after beating Laos in the opening match."

Bangladesh Football Federation and Asian Football Confederation executive committee member and chairman of the BFF’s committee for women's football, Mahfuza Akter Kiron was also present on the occasion.

Bangladesh will reportedly send to Laos the same squad that triumphed in the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship at home recently.

Thirty three teams, split into eight groups, will compete in the first phase of the tournament.

Later, eight group champions and the best three runner up teams will play in the 12-team final round where hosts Thailand lie in wait.

The final round of the biennial international youth football championship, organised by the AFC for the women's U-20 national teams of Asia, is scheduled to be held in Thailand from April 1-18 next year.

North Korea are the defending champions.

The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup to be held in Poland.

Topics:

FootballBFFAFCMahfuza Akter KironPeter Butler
Read More

Prosecutors call for Hakimi to face trial

Brazilian midfielder Paqueta cleared of betting charges

Napoli's Osimhen completes $87.5m move to Galatasaray

Newcastle reject Liverpool’s $159m bid for Isak

Ex-national player Khalid Jamil named India football coach

Diaz: Wirtz said he would enjoy Bayern move

Latest News

How to hire a special train?

President Trump is playing a PR game

Key Aussie players return for SA white-ball matches

Krishna and Siraj rock England in Oval finale

Prosecutors call for Hakimi to face trial

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x