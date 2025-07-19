Arsenal seal $65m move for Chelsea winger Madueke

Arsenal sealed their controversial signing of Chelsea forward Noni Madueke in a deal worth a reported £48m ($65m) Friday.

Madueke agreed a five-year contract with the Gunners as he moved to the Emirates Stadium despite complaints from Arsenal fans.

The 23-year old will provide competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the flanks in Mikel Arteta's side.

Madueke's switch across London, which could eventually exceed £52m with performance-related add-ons, has sparked stinging criticism from supporters who believe he is not worth the price tag.

A petition labelled “No to Madueke” has attracted more than 5,000 signatures from Arsenal fans, while murals outside the Emirates were vandalised with “Arteta out” slogans.

Madueke left Chelsea's Club World Cup winning campaign in the United States last Friday to undergo his medical at Arsenal and put the finishing touches to the deal.

"Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League," Arteta said.

"At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well. Having seen the quality of Noni's performances up close in recent seasons, we're really excited he is joining us.

"Noni joins our group with familiar England teammates and other players he knows. He will be made to feel at home straight away. His arrival will really improve our squad. We're all thrilled to have him here."

Madueke, raised in north London, added: "I'm really happy and really proud, so it's a great moment for me. It's great to go back home, be with my mum, my dad. I know my mum misses me in the house!

"It's already a great team with a clear identity and I can't wait to bring my style to the team and try and help the boys as much as possible to take that next step.

"I want to win all the competitions we're in. I feel like we're definitely capable of doing that."

Madueke scored 11 times for Chelsea in all competitions last season, taking his overall tally to 20 in 90 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

He helped Chelsea qualify for the Champions League and win the UEFA Conference League last term, as well as making his first England appearances.

Madueke, who joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven for £30m in 2023, is the latest close-season signing by Arsenal after the arrivals of midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

He takes Arsenal's spending so far to around £120m, with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera's £13m move expected to be finalised shortly.

Arsenal also remain hopeful of signing Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Madueke will join up with his new Arsenal team-mates in early August after their pre-season tour of Singapore and Hong Kong.