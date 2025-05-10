Arteta wants Arsenal to use Liverpool guard of honour as title fuel

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to use the frustration of having to give champions Liverpool a guard of honour Sunday as fuel to win the Premier League title next season after admitting they have gone "backwards" this term.

Arteta's side are destined to finish the season without a major trophy after failing to keep pace with Liverpool and crashing out of the Champions League semi-finals Wednesday.

The Gunners' 2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain ended their bid to win the tournament for the first time.

It was a painful loss for Arsenal, who created a host of chances in the early stages of the second leg but could not find a way past inspired PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Still licking their wounds from the disappointment in Paris, Arsenal head to Anfield this weekend for the uncomfortable task of watching Liverpool's ongoing title celebrations.

Arne Slot's men wrapped up the title two weeks ago, leaving second-placed Arsenal trailing in their wake.

After finishing as runners-up to Manchester City for the previous two seasons, the north Londoners remain without a title since 2004.

"Something has to drive you, motivate you, and pain for this is a good one to use, when you really want to do something. It's the right thing to do, usually as a motivation for next season," Arteta said of Arsenal's guard of honour for the champions.

"They've been the best team, they've been the most consistent, and what Arne and the coaching staff have done has been fascinating, it's been really good.

"They fully deserve it, and that's the sport. If somebody is better, you have to accept it and try to reach that level."

Arteta attracted criticism in some quarters for claiming Arsenal were the best team in the Champions League this season despite their last four exit.

The Spaniard stood by his claim days later, saying: "100%. I'm watching the impact, I'm watching all the stats because they were the best stats and the best goal difference in the semi-final, so it's very clear.

"When you look at the important stats that normally give you the best platform to win football matches, it's crystal clear who was better."

Arsenal's failure to sign a striker in the January transfer window was a major blow in a season marred by long injury absences for Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka at various stages.

"In January it was clear or not? I made a very clear statement, and the statement continues the same. I want the best team, the best players. If we have three goalscorers over 25, bring them in, we're going to be a much better team, yes," Arteta said.

Arteta conceded Arsenal have been unable to match his expectations this season.

But he is adamant they have the quality to end the club's five-year trophy drought.

"In the Premier League we've done a step backwards. With the points that we have created, it's clear that we haven't done as good as last season, that's obvious," he said.

"But with the amount of points that we have generated in the last few seasons, we could have two Premier Leagues.

"So we know how close. We are there, we are providing the numbers that win you titles. We have to be a little bit luckier, but still do better to make sure that nobody has a season better than you."