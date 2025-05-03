Amorim: Natural for stars like Maguire to deliver now

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim said it was "natural" his more experienced stars like Harry Maguire delivered in the 3-0 Europa League semi-final first leg win over Athletic Bilbao Thursday.

The Red Devils have had an atrocious domestic season, languishing in 14th in the Premier League, and some of their most established players have come in for heavy criticism.

However at San Mames, Bruno Fernandes netted twice and England international Maguire helped set up the opening goal for former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro with an enterprising dribble down the right flank.

"It's really important that they have to step up in these moments," Amorim told reporters.

"They are experienced, international players, they have to step up in these moments, that's why they are playing here.

"They are the most experienced players in this team so I think that is natural."

Maguire also scored a vital goal as United came from behind to beat Lyon in the quarter-finals, with his Europa League displays providing respite after a torrid spell at Old Trafford.

"I think it's a good lesson for all the players, sometimes you have some moments that you think I will never recover from this or that - anything can happen," said Amorim.

"It's not just Harry - this game can tell you that.

"It looked like we were struggling a lot and then everything changes and everyone is going to say it was maybe the best game of our season."

Despite his team's professional display which helped them put one foot into the Europa League final, back in Bilbao on May 21, Amorim cautioned his players ahead of the Old Trafford return next Thursday.

"They have to think about the second leg, and they have to think more about the first 20 minutes (of this match) more than the rest of the game," continued Amorim.

"The game is going to be really tough. There are no away goals and anything can change - that is my message to the players."

Athletic dominated in the opening stages before Casemiro scored against the run of play in the 30th minute.

A few minutes later Athletic defender Daniel Vivian was sent off for tangling with Rasmus Hojlund in the box, and Fernandes converted from the spot to put United into a commanding position.

"I think it's the best result (of my tenure) because nobody expected this result - but you saw two games today," added Amorim.

"The first 25 mins, then (another one) after the goal and the sending off."