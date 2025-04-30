Guardiola: Man City must show spirit to get back on top

Pep Guardiola has vowed Manchester City will be back to their best next season after losing their "spirit" during a turbulent campaign that exposed an unexpected lack of hunger in his side.

Currently third in the Premier League, City - who had won the previous four English titles - want to salvage a dismal year by winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Champions League via a top five finish.

Guardiola is already thinking about how to avoid a repeat of City's stunning struggles and he believes he has found the solution.

The City boss noticed the passion his players celebrated with after Bernardo Silva put them ahead in a crucial 2-1 win against top-five rivals Aston Villa Tuesday.

It was a display of unity that Guardiola did not see earlier in the season, when he felt City took success for granted after winning six of the last seven Premier League titles.

"We learn to do better. To create another bond with the team, to celebrate when we score a goal," he told reporters Friday.

"When Bernardo scored the first goal on Tuesday we celebrated. The body language, the passion.

"We didn't celebrate the same way when we scored in October. That stupid detail tells a lot.

"We have to recover the spirit we had in the first nine years. This year we didn't have it."

Guardiola hopes his quest to reignite his players' fire will eventually close the gap on champions-elect Liverpool.

"Next season will be better. Everybody learned the lesson. I think we will compete a bit better for the Premier League," he said.

"I'm not saying we will win it but we will be more who we are. I think the players understand. You have to fight to defend your club. I'm pretty sure we will be back again."

Guardiola took heart from the way Rodri has been trying to inspire his team-mates as the Spain midfielder recovers from the knee injury that has sidelined him since September.

"I love that," Guardiola said.

"The guy doesn't play and I allow him to be a manager.

"He will help the guys and it is the way we create a team. It is something special."