Inzaghi: Maximum respect for Barca but no fear

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said he and his team respect Barcelona but are not afraid of them, ahead of their Champions League semi-final duel Wednesday.

The Italians have lost the last three matches and seen their treble hopes disintegrate, while the Spanish giants are aiming for a quadruple.

"We must give great credit to Barcelona, they have incredible numbers, they have won two trophies and are competing for two others, so we have maximum respect, but no fear," Inzaghi told a news conference Tuesday ahead of the clash in Catalonia.

"We're talking about Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City - they are all great opponents in a Champions League where there is clearly a lot of competition (and yet) we have made an outstanding run.

"We want to play these two semi-final matches and progress."

Inter dispatched German giants Bayern in the quarter-finals but then lost two Serie A matches to fall behind Napoli, and were beaten by rivals AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Inzaghi said the team's recent results should not undo the work Inter have done under his reign since 2021.

The Italian side won Serie A last season and reached the Champions League final in 2023, where they lost to City.

"We come from an ugly week, which does not erase a job well done, but we know we had to do better," continued Inzaghi.

"We have analysed what happened...but regarding commitment, dedication and devotion to the shirt, the guys cannot be attacked, because they put in an insane amount of effort."

Absent from all three defeats was striker Marcus Thuram, who last featured against Bayern in the quarter-final second leg on April 16.

Inzaghi said he hoped the striker would be fit to face Barca at Olympic Stadium in some capacity after a thigh problem, even if off the bench.

"Thuram, we thought we would have him back against Roma (Sunday) but unfortunately we could not," said Inzaghi.

"Let's see, it depends on how he feels."

Thuram has scored 17 goals in 44 appearances all season and usually partners captain Lautaro Martinez up front for the three-time champions.

Inzaghi said Benjamin Pavard was out with an ankle injury but Federico Dimarco and Denzel Dumfries were fit.