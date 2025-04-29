Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Rashford set to miss rest of club season

Rashford is expected to miss the rest of Villa's season due to a hamstring injury

Marcus Rashford
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 09:17 AM

Marcus Rashford is expected to miss the rest of Aston Villa's season due to a hamstring injury, according to reports Monday.

Rashford was left out of Unai Emery's squad for Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace.

The manager said after the match that the forward, who joined Villa on loan for the rest of the campaign from Manchester United in January, was likely to be out for "some weeks".

After being knocked out of both the Champions League and FA Cup this month, Villa only have four Premier League matches to play this season as they switch their focus to the fight for a place in Europe next season.

Rashford, 27, was sidelined by United manager Ruben Amorim but has been rejuvenated during his loan spell in Birmingham, scoring four times and providing six assists.

But, with three years left on his deal at Old Trafford, his future is unclear.

Rashford was last month recalled to the England squad by new manager Thomas Tuchel, starting matches against Albania and Latvia.

England's next World Cup qualifier is away to Andorra on June 7, with a home friendly against Senegal three days later.

FootballManchester UnitedAston VillaEngland football teamMarcus Rashford
