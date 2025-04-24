Thursday, April 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Camavinga set to miss rest of season with injury

Camavinga will miss the Copa del Rey final Saturday against Barca, as well as Real’s final 5 league games, and may also miss the Club WC this summer, with reports saying he will be out for 3 months

Eduardo Camavinga
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 05:37 PM

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is set to miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a groin injury Thursday.

The French international sustained the injury during Real's 1-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga Wednesday.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a complete rupture of the left adductor tendon," said Real in a statement.

Spanish media reported Camavinga will miss the Copa del Rey final Saturday against rivals Barcelona, as well as Real’s final five league games as they try to overhaul the Catalan leaders.

Camavinga may also miss the Club World Cup this summer in the United States, with some reports suggesting he will be sidelined for three months.

The 22-year old has struggled for form this season at Real after playing an important role in their conquest of a LaLiga and Champions League double last year.

FootballReal MadridCopa del ReyLaLigaFifa Club World Cup
