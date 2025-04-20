Unbeaten Miami edge Columbus in front of big Cleveland crowd

Inter Miami are the last remaining unbeaten team in Major League Soccer after they handed the Columbus Crew their first loss of the season with a 1-0 win in Cleveland Saturday.

A crowd of 60,614 turned out at Huntington Bank Field, the home of the National Football League's Cleveland Browns, for the visit of Lionel Messi and friends and while the Argentine had a quiet game, Miami left with the points.

Benjamin Cremaschi's 30th minute diving header settled the contest but Columbus, who share the same ownership as the Browns, had plenty of chances to get at least a point from the game.

While there were plenty of Messi fans in the crowd, thousands of Crew fans had made the two hour drive up the I-71 to the game and they were off their seats in the 25th minute when Daniel Gazdag went close with a lofted shot over Oscar Ustari but also over the bar.

Ustari had to be alert again to tip over a Max Arfsten effort after a lovely passing move from Wilfried Nancy's team but against the run of play, Miami struck.

Luis Suarez swung the ball out from deep to the right flank where full-back Marcelo Weigandt drove in a cross first time which Cremaschi met with a perfect diving header.

There were occasional signs of life from Messi, shortly after the goal he ghosted past three defenders before firing a 25-yard effort just wide.

After the break, it was all Columbus.

But having lost their top striker from the past two seasons, Colombian Cucho Hernandez who was sold to Spanish club Real Betis in February, the Crew could not make the most of the chances.

Diego Rossi screwed a shot wide from a great central position in the 60th minute and Arfsten did well to carve out space for an opening but his shot barely troubled Ustari.

In stoppage time Andres Herrera delivered a dangerous low ball into the box but Hungarian Gazdag was unable to provide the finish, mistakenly opting for the outside of his right foot when the inside of his left would surely have resulted in a goal.

"This is a huge result for the team, we came all the way here against one the of the best teams in the league, they played really well and so we are happy for the three points," said Cremaschi.

"We obviously wanted to play a little better, have the ball, be more confident on the ball, but we know they are a tough team who like to have the ball," he added.

Earlier, Brandon Vazquez's 81st minute finish gave Austin a 1-0 win over champions Los Angeles Galaxy who remain roosted to the bottom of the Western Conference without a win and with just three points from nine games.