Saif stars as Bangladesh whitewash Afghanistan in T20 series

Saif Hassan smashed a six-laden 38-ball 64 not out as Bangladesh swept three-match T20 series against Afghanistan by securing a six-wicket victory in the third game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE today.

The bowlers produced a sensational performance, restricting Afghanistan to 143-9 and Saif made the chase a cake-walk, guiding Bangladesh to 144-4 in 18 overs, with a knock, laced with two fours and seven sixes.

Bangladesh won the first game by four wickets before clinching a hard-fought two-wicket victory in the second match.

The clean sweep was their only second against Afghanistan, having previously achieved the feat in two-match series back at home in 2023.

Saif kept the scoreboard flowing after Bangladesh openers-Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan Tamim-made a slow start to the chase.

Azmatullah Omarzai removed Emon for a 16 ball-14 before Saif joined Tanzid and kept the asking run rate under control by hitting the bowlers all corner of the park.

Abdollah Ahmadzai broke the partnership with the wicket of Tanzid who looked visibly shaky in the crease before being departed for run-a-ball-33.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman dealt double strike, dismissing Jaker Ali Anik (10) and Shamim Patwari for duck in consecutive deliveries.

Mujeeb's strike gave Afghanistan an outside chance to claw back into the contest but Saif ensured there would be no miracle.

Nurul Hasan Sohan whacked Azmatullah Omarzai's slower delivery over the cover for a six to befittingly sign off a dominating series sweep which was beyond imagination in the lead-up.

Earlier, pacer Mohammad Saifuddin played the vital role in restricting Afghanistan to modest total by claiming 3-15, a bowling figure that helped him reach 50-wicket milestone in 45 matches.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Nasum Ahmed took two wickets apiece to rip through the top order, keeping Bangladesh's nose ahead in their bid to inflict a series whitewash.

But the breakthrough came from Shoriful Islam who dismissed Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran (7) with a short of length delivery in the third over.

Nasum jolted Afghan innings further by getting the prized scalp of Rahmanullah Gurbaz who top-edged a length delivery to extra cover for 12,

Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli put up a resistance before Saifuddin rattled the stump of Wafiullah Tarakhil for 11, leaving Afghanistan at 39-3.

They counterattack in style, giving the side a ray of hope to recover from the early collapse.

But an adventurous shot of Atal cut short his stay as he skied a widish delivery from Saifuddin to mid-on, ending the 44-run partnership .

Atal made 28 off 23 with one four and one six.

Rasooli held on the innings with calculative aggression amid the regular wickets tumbling around him before Saifuddin returned to his second spell to get rid of him.

Rasooli top-scored for the side with 32 off 29, an innings laced with two fours and one six.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman played a cameo-a 18 ball-23 not out to take the side past 140.